Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Hibbett Sports (HIBB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hibbett Sports is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 11.19% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HIBB has gained about 91.75% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 25.71%. This means that Hibbett Sports is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.74% so far this year, so HIBB is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HIBB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

