Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hibbett (HIBB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hibbett is one of 218 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hibbett is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HIBB has returned about 12.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 1.8%. This means that Hibbett is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (JTKWY). The stock is up 7% year-to-date.

In Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hibbett belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, so HIBB is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved +8.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Hibbett and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

