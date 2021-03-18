Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Hibbett Sports (HIBB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Hibbett Sports is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 41.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HIBB has moved about 62.37% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.67%. This means that Hibbett Sports is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.17% so far this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HIBB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.