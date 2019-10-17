Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hibbett Sports is one of 225 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 5.80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HIBB has gained about 57.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 20.76% on average. This means that Hibbett Sports is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, HIBB is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.67% so far this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HIBB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

