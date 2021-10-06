Is Hibbett (HIBB) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Hibbett (HIBB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hibbett is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 32.94% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HIBB has moved about 55.35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -10.62% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hibbett is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.87% this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HIBB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

