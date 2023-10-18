Is HF Sinclair (DINO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is HF Sinclair (DINO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HF Sinclair is one of 246 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 31.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DINO has returned 7.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 7.2% on average. This means that HF Sinclair is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Par Petroleum (PARR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.4%.

For Par Petroleum, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 83.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, HF Sinclair is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.3% so far this year, so DINO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Par Petroleum falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #16. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to HF Sinclair and Par Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.