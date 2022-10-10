Is HF Sinclair (DINO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. HF Sinclair (DINO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

HF Sinclair is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 61.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DINO has returned 69.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 30.9% on average. This means that HF Sinclair is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Comstock Resources (CRK) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 118.4%.

The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources' current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, HF Sinclair is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.1% so far this year, so DINO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Comstock Resources, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +51.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to HF Sinclair and Comstock Resources as they could maintain their solid performance.





