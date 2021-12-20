Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPE's full-year earnings has moved 26.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HPE has returned 27.3% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 22.5%. As we can see, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 106.6%.

For Internet Initiative Japan, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hewlett Packard Enterprise belongs to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.9% so far this year, so HPE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Internet Initiative Japan, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 49-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved +36.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Internet Initiative Japan. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

