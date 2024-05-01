Is Hess (HES) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hess (HES) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Hess is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HES' full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HES has moved about 9.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 8.1%. This means that Hess is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, SM Energy (SM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.2%.

The consensus estimate for SM Energy's current year EPS has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hess belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.8% this year, meaning that HES is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, SM Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #100. The industry has moved +10.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Hess and SM Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

