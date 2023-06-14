Is Hertz Global (HTZ) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTZ's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HTZ has returned about 15.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 6.7%. This means that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Dorian LPG (LPG) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.7%.

The consensus estimate for Dorian LPG's current year EPS has increased 125.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.3% so far this year, so HTZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #181. The industry has moved +1.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Dorian LPG as they could maintain their solid performance.

