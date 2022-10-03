Is Hershey (HSY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hershey (HSY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Hershey is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSY's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HSY has returned 14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -13.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hershey is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Smucker (SJM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.2%.

Over the past three months, Smucker's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hershey belongs to the Food - Confectionery industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, meaning that HSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Smucker, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 51-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved -8.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Hershey and Smucker. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





