Is Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Heron Therapeutics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Heron Therapeutics had debt of US$149.0m, up from US$6.64m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$202.8m in cash, so it actually has US$53.8m net cash.

NasdaqCM:HRTX Debt to Equity History February 11th 2022

A Look At Heron Therapeutics' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Heron Therapeutics had liabilities of US$72.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$161.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$202.8m in cash and US$43.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$12.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Heron Therapeutics' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$914.4m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Heron Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Heron Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Heron Therapeutics made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$86m, which is a fall of 16%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Heron Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Heron Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$216m of cash and made a loss of US$228m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$53.8m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Heron Therapeutics has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.