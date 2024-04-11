Is Herc Holdings (HRI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Herc Holdings (HRI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.85. Over the past 52 weeks, HRI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.09 and as low as 6.69, with a median of 9.17.

We also note that HRI holds a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HRI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.19. HRI's PEG has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.71, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that HRI has a P/CF ratio of 4.30. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. HRI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.66. Within the past 12 months, HRI's P/CF has been as high as 4.37 and as low as 2.67, with a median of 3.54.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Herc Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HRI is an impressive value stock right now.

