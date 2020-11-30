Is Herc Holdings (HRI) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Herc Holdings (HRI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HRI and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Herc Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 44.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HRI has returned about 21.99% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 14.75%. This means that Herc Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, HRI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.62% so far this year, so HRI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on HRI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

