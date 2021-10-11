Is Herc Holdings (HRI) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Herc Holdings (HRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Herc Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 19.95% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HRI has returned 151.80% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 5.06% on average. This means that Herc Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HRI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.27% so far this year, so HRI is performing better in this area.

HRI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

