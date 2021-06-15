Is Herc Holdings (HRI) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Herc Holdings (HRI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Herc Holdings is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 47.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HRI has gained about 61.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 11.55% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Herc Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HRI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.14% so far this year, so HRI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to HRI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

