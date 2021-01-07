Is Herc Holdings (HRI) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Herc Holdings (HRI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Herc Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 38.20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HRI has returned 5.77% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 0.68%. This means that Herc Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HRI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.24% this year, meaning that HRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HRI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.