Is Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1159 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEPA's full-year earnings has moved 42.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HEPA has gained about 3.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.3% on average. This means that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ICU Medical (ICUI). The stock has returned 2.2% year-to-date.

In ICU Medical's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 29.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 539 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that HEPA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ICU Medical belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 91-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved -6.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and ICU Medical as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

