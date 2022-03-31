Is Henry Schein (HSIC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Henry Schein (HSIC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Henry Schein is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1157 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Henry Schein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HSIC has gained about 13.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Henry Schein is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA). The stock is up 0.3% year-to-date.

For Humacyte, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Henry Schein belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.1% so far this year, so HSIC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Humacyte, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 538-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved -11.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Henry Schein and Humacyte, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

