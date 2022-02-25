Is Henry Schein (HSIC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Henry Schein (HSIC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Henry Schein is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Henry Schein is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HSIC has moved about 8.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -11.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Henry Schein is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS). The stock is up 20.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pharvaris N.V.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Henry Schein belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that HSIC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pharvaris N.V. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 540-stock industry is ranked #150. The industry has moved -16.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Henry Schein and Pharvaris N.V. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

