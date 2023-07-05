Is Hennessy Gas Utility Investor (GASFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers should consider taking a look at Hennessy Gas Utility Investor (GASFX). GASFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

GASFX is a part of the Hennessy family of funds, a company based out of Novato, CA. Hennessy Gas Utility Investor made its debut in May of 1989, and since then, GASFX has accumulated about $411.27 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Ryan Kelley is the fund's current manager and has held that role since March of 2013.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 5.69%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 8.09%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. GASFX's standard deviation over the past three years is 16.97% compared to the category average of 15.6%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 16.45% compared to the category average of 15.55%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.66, so investors should note that it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. GASFX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -1.63, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, GASFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1% compared to the category average of 0.79%. So, GASFX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, Hennessy Gas Utility Investor ( GASFX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a good potential choice for investors right now.

