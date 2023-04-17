Is Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Hennes & Mauritz AB is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hennes & Mauritz AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNNMY's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HNNMY has returned 40.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 6.4% on average. This means that Hennes & Mauritz AB is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kura Sushi (KRUS). The stock has returned 36% year-to-date.

In Kura Sushi's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Hennes & Mauritz AB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.5% so far this year, so HNNMY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +10.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hennes & Mauritz AB and Kura Sushi as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.