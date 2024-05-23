Is Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Henkel AG & Co. is one of 191 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Henkel AG & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HENKY's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HENKY has moved about 11.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Henkel AG & Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Ingredion (INGR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9%.

Over the past three months, Ingredion's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Henkel AG & Co. is a member of the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.8% so far this year, so HENKY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Ingredion falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.6%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Henkel AG & Co. and Ingredion. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.