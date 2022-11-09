Is Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Helmerich & Payne (HP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Helmerich & Payne is one of 250 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Helmerich & Payne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HP has returned 120.3% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 43.1%. This means that Helmerich & Payne is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Adams Resources & Energy (AE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 43.4%.

For Adams Resources & Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Helmerich & Payne belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 75.3% this year, meaning that HP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adams Resources & Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #6. The industry has moved +43% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Helmerich & Payne and Adams Resources & Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

