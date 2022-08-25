Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Helix Energy (HLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Helix Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Helix Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLX's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HLX has moved about 40.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 35.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Helix Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Consol Energy (CEIX) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 221.9%.

Over the past three months, Consol Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Helix Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.5% so far this year, meaning that HLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Consol Energy falls under the Coal industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #71. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +99.3%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Helix Energy and Consol Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





