Is Heineken (HEINY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Heineken NV (HEINY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Heineken NV is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Heineken NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEINY's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HEINY has returned 0.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -4.9%. This means that Heineken NV is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Procter & Gamble (PG). The stock is up 2.7% year-to-date.

In Procter & Gamble's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Heineken NV belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, so HEINY is performing better in this area.

Procter & Gamble, however, belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #178. The industry has moved +2.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Heineken NV and Procter & Gamble as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heineken NV (HEINY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.