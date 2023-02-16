Is Heineken (HEINY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Heineken NV (HEINY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Heineken NV is one of 197 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heineken NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEINY's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HEINY has gained about 7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.6%. This shows that Heineken NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Helen of Troy (HELE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.8%.

For Helen of Troy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Heineken NV belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that HEINY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Helen of Troy falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.

Heineken NV and Helen of Troy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heineken NV (HEINY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.