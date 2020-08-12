Is Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Heidrick & Struggles (HSII). HSII is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.56. Over the past 52 weeks, HSII's Forward P/E has been as high as 45.88 and as low as 7.81, with a median of 11.56.

Investors should also note that HSII holds a PEG ratio of 1.40. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HSII's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.09. HSII's PEG has been as high as 4.59 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.16, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that HSII has a P/B ratio of 1.47. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HSII's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.74. HSII's P/B has been as high as 2.12 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.69, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Heidrick & Struggles is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HSII feels like a great value stock at the moment.

