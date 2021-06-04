Is Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Hecla Mining's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Hecla Mining had US$508.0m of debt at March 2021, down from US$679.0m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$139.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$368.2m.

How Healthy Is Hecla Mining's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HL Debt to Equity History June 4th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Hecla Mining had liabilities of US$109.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$821.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$139.8m and US$43.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$746.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Hecla Mining has a market capitalization of US$4.77b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Given net debt is only 1.4 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Hecla Mining's EBIT has low interest coverage of 2.3 times. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. We also note that Hecla Mining improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$99m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hecla Mining can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, Hecla Mining actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Happily, Hecla Mining's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its interest cover. All these things considered, it appears that Hecla Mining can comfortably handle its current debt levels. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hecla Mining that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

