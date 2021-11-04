Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:PEAK) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Healthpeak Properties' (NYSE:PEAK) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.5% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study Healthpeak Properties' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Healthpeak Properties is:

1.2% = US$90m ÷ US$7.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Healthpeak Properties' Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

As you can see, Healthpeak Properties' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.9%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. For this reason, Healthpeak Properties' five year net income decline of 21% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Healthpeak Properties' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.3% in the same period.

NYSE:PEAK Past Earnings Growth November 4th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PEAK fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Healthpeak Properties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Healthpeak Properties seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 101% (meaning, the company retains only -0.7% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

In addition, Healthpeak Properties has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 67% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 3.7%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Healthpeak Properties. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. In addition, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

