Is Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Health Catalyst's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Health Catalyst had debt of US$177.8m, up from US$166.2m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$455.2m in cash, leading to a US$277.3m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Health Catalyst's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:HCAT Debt to Equity History December 17th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Health Catalyst had liabilities of US$263.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$32.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$455.2m and US$48.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$206.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Health Catalyst could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Health Catalyst boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Health Catalyst can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Health Catalyst wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 29%, to US$230m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Health Catalyst?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Health Catalyst had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$39m of cash and made a loss of US$147m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$277.3m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Health Catalyst may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with Health Catalyst , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

