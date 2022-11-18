Is H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

H&E Equipment Services (HEES) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HEES is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.21, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.45. Over the past year, HEES's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.43 and as low as 8.27, with a median of 11.34.

We should also highlight that HEES has a P/B ratio of 4.18. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.27. Over the past year, HEES's P/B has been as high as 6.62 and as low as 2.88, with a median of 4.17.

Finally, investors should note that HEES has a P/CF ratio of 3.63. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.17. Over the past 52 weeks, HEES's P/CF has been as high as 5.82 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 3.46.

Another great Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stock you could consider is Terex (TEX), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Terex are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.25 and a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 15.45 and 1.12, respectively.

Over the past year, TEX's P/E has been as high as 16.48, as low as 6.36, with a median of 8.38; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.57, as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.47 during the same time period.

Terex also has a P/B ratio of 2.87 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 6.27. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.22, as low as 1.73, with a median of 2.28.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that H&E Equipment Services and Terex are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HEES and TEX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

