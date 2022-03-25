Is H&E Equipment (HEES) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. H&E Equipment (HEES) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

H&E Equipment is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. H&E Equipment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEES' full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HEES has returned 0.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that H&E Equipment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, IHI CORP (IHICY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.5%.

Over the past three months, IHI CORP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, H&E Equipment belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that HEES is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, IHI CORP falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #112. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.1%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track H&E Equipment and IHI CORP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.