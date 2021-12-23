Is HCI Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:HCI) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at HCI Group's (NYSE:HCI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 30% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on HCI Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HCI Group is:

2.2% = US$8.5m ÷ US$380m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of HCI Group's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

As you can see, HCI Group's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to HCI Group's very little net income growth of 3.7% over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared HCI Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 12% in the same period.

NYSE:HCI Past Earnings Growth December 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is HCI Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is HCI Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 57% (or a retention ratio of 43%), most of HCI Group's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, HCI Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning HCI Group. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.