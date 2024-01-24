Is HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is HCA Healthcare (HCA). HCA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.67, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.82. Over the past year, HCA's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.07 and as low as 11.15, with a median of 14.23.

Investors will also notice that HCA has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HCA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.71. HCA's PEG has been as high as 1.99 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.62, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that HCA Healthcare is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HCA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

