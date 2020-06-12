Is HAYS PLC (HAYPY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is HAYS PLC (HAYPY). HAYPY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We also note that HAYPY holds a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HAYPY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.56. Over the past 52 weeks, HAYPY's PEG has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.16.

Another notable valuation metric for HAYPY is its P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HAYPY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.40. Within the past 52 weeks, HAYPY's P/B has been as high as 3.59 and as low as 2.25, with a median of 3.07.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in HAYS PLC's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HAYPY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

