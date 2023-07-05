Is HAYS (HAYPY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is HAYS (HAYPY). HAYPY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.50, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.20. Over the past 52 weeks, HAYPY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.18 and as low as 11.24, with a median of 14.22.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HAYPY's P/B ratio of 1.93. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.37. Over the past 12 months, HAYPY's P/B has been as high as 2.43 and as low as 1.78, with a median of 2.07.

Investors could also keep in mind RCM Technologies (RCMT), an Staffing Firms stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

RCM Technologies also has a P/B ratio of 5.45 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.37. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 5.76, as low as 3.18, with a median of 4.38.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that HAYS and RCM Technologies are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HAYPY and RCMT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.