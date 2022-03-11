Is Hawkins (HWKN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hawkins (HWKN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Hawkins is one of 243 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hawkins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HWKN has returned 17.1% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 9.7%. This means that Hawkins is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Andersons (ANDE). The stock is up 13.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, The Andersons' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hawkins is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.8% so far this year, so HWKN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

The Andersons, however, belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved +6.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hawkins and The Andersons as they could maintain their solid performance.

