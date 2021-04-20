Is Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Hawaiian Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Hawaiian Holdings had debt of US$1.15b, up from US$600.5m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$864.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$285.4m.

How Strong Is Hawaiian Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:HA Debt to Equity History April 20th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hawaiian Holdings had liabilities of US$1.00b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.37b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$864.4m as well as receivables valued at US$162.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.35b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$1.32b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Hawaiian Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hawaiian Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Hawaiian Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$845m, which is a fall of 70%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Hawaiian Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$469m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$416m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hawaiian Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

