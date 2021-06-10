Is Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Haverty Furniture Companies is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HVT's full-year earnings has moved 89.62% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HVT has returned about 79.65% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Haverty Furniture Companies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HVT belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 44.92% so far this year, so HVT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HVT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

