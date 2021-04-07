Is Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Haverty Furniture Companies is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HVT's full-year earnings has moved 24.71% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HVT has returned 38.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -0.66% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Haverty Furniture Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HVT belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.01% so far this year, so HVT is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HVT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

