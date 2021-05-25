Is Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Haverty Furniture Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HVT's full-year earnings has moved 89.62% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HVT has returned 58.87% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.20% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Haverty Furniture Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HVT belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 43.82% so far this year, meaning that HVT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HVT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

