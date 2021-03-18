Is Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HVT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Haverty Furniture Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HVT's full-year earnings has moved 24.71% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HVT has returned about 37.30% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.67%. As we can see, Haverty Furniture Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, HVT is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.75% so far this year, meaning that HVT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HVT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

