Is Hasbro (HAS) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hasbro (HAS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Hasbro is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 286 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hasbro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS' full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HAS has returned about 19.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.5%. This shows that Hasbro is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 92.2%.

Over the past three months, Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 83.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hasbro belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.2% so far this year, so HAS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #165. The industry has moved -5.2% year to date.

Hasbro and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

