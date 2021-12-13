Is Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets exUS ETF (RODM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets exUS ETF (RODM) made its debut on 02/25/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

RODM is managed by Hartfordfunds, and this fund has amassed over $1.89 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. RODM seeks to match the performance of the Hartford Risk-Optimized Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) Index before fees and expenses.

The Hartford Risk-Optimized Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) Index seeks to de-concentrate country, currency, and individual company risks in developed market economies (ex US).

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.27%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

When you look at individual holdings, Net Other Assets accounts for about 0.92% of the fund's total assets, followed by Novo Nordisk A/s B Common Stock Dkk.2 (NOVOB) and Merck Kgaa Common Stock (MRK).

The top 10 holdings account for about 7.7% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RODM has added about 8.37%, and is up about 10.20% in the last one year (as of 12/13/2021). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $28.05 and $31.92.

RODM has a beta of 0.78 and standard deviation of 19.31% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 495 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets exUS ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $51 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $104.79 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

