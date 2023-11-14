Is Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) was launched on 02/25/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Hartfordfunds. It has amassed assets over $1.46 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Hartford Risk-Optimized Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) Index.

The Hartford Risk-Optimized Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) Index seeks to de-concentrate country, currency, and individual company risks in developed market economies (ex US).

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.29% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.55%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Novo Nordisk A/s B Common Stock Dkk.2 (NOVO) accounts for about 0.97% of the fund's total assets, followed by Novartis Ag Reg Common Stock Chf.5 (NOVN) and Kuehne Nagel Intl Ag Reg Common Stock Chf1.0 (KNIN).

RODM's top 10 holdings account for about 7.02% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RODM return is roughly 5.52%, and it's up approximately 6.77% in the last one year (as of 11/14/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $24.40 and $27.29.

The ETF has a beta of 0.79 and standard deviation of 14.09% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 505 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $57.09 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $110.04 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.07% and VEA charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.