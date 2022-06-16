Is Harte Hanks (HHS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Harte-Hanks (HHS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Harte-Hanks is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 321 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Harte-Hanks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HHS' full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HHS has gained about 33.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -27.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Harte-Hanks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hudson Global (HSON). The stock is up 20.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Hudson Global's current year EPS has increased 38.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Harte-Hanks belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 27.2% so far this year, meaning that HHS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hudson Global, however, belongs to the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #50. The industry has moved -15.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Harte-Hanks and Hudson Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

