Is Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Harmonic (HLIT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Harmonic is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 654 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Harmonic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLIT's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HLIT has returned about 13.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 35.5%. This means that Harmonic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Thermon Group (THR). The stock has returned 15.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Thermon Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Harmonic belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.8% so far this year, so HLIT is performing better in this area.

Thermon Group, however, belongs to the Instruments - Control industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved -21.7% so far this year.

Harmonic and Thermon Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

