Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is HarleyDavidson (HOG). HOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that HOG has a P/B ratio of 2.28. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.27. Over the past year, HOG's P/B has been as high as 2.73 and as low as 1.74, with a median of 2.31.

Finally, our model also underscores that HOG has a P/CF ratio of 6.81. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 19.73. HOG's P/CF has been as high as 7.98 and as low as 5.21, with a median of 6.67, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that HarleyDavidson is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HOG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



