Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is HarleyDavidson (HOG). HOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for HOG is its P/B ratio of 2.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.80. Within the past 52 weeks, HOG's P/B has been as high as 4.03 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 2.81.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HOG has a P/CF ratio of 8.13. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 24.96. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG's P/CF has been as high as 21.77 and as low as 6.50, with a median of 8.21.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that HarleyDavidson is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HOG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

